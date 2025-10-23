National United Resources Holdings Limited Announces 2025 AGM Agenda

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from National United Resources Holdings Limited ( (HK:0254) ).

National United Resources Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting to be held on November 27, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will cover the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks approval for the directors to exercise powers to allot and issue shares, subject to certain conditions, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder value.

More about National United Resources Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 227,513

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$177.6M

For a thorough assessment of 0254 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue