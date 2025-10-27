National United Resources Enters Joint Venture to Expand Investment Portfolio

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

National United Resources Holdings Limited ( (HK:0254) ) has shared an announcement.

National United Resources Holdings Limited, through its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary Shiji Chuanglian, has entered into a joint venture agreement with Huihua Culture and APIF to invest in sectors such as cultural tourism, health, consumer goods, health products, and new energy. The joint venture, with a registered capital of RMB100,000,000, will see contributions from Shiji Chuanglian, Huihua Culture, and APIF at 35%, 45%, and 20% respectively. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s investment portfolio and strengthen its position in these diverse sectors, potentially impacting its market presence and offering new opportunities for growth.

More about National United Resources Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 229,876

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$174.8M

