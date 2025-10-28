National Tyre & Wheel Withdraws Resolution on Placement Capacity

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd. ( (AU:NTD) ) has provided an update.

National Tyre & Wheel Ltd. has decided to withdraw ‘Resolution 4 – Approval of 10% Placement Capacity’ from its upcoming Annual General Meeting agenda. This decision follows shareholder feedback and the company’s current lack of intention to use the additional placement capacity. The withdrawal will not affect the validity of proxy votes for other resolutions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NTD) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about National Tyre & Wheel Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 45,720

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$50.31M



