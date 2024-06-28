National Storage Affiliates Announces Executive Transition and Agreement

National Storage Affiliates (NSA) has issued an update.

National Storage Affiliates Trust and its executive vice president and COO, Derek Bergeon, have mutually decided to part ways on June 25, 2024, allowing him to seek new opportunities. Bergeon’s exit includes a separation agreement that grants him six months of salary, a health insurance subsidy for the same period, and the full vesting of his performance-based and time-based long-term incentive plan units. Additionally, while he’s obliged to adhere to non-solicitation, non-disparagement, and confidentiality clauses for a year, he’s no longer bound by non-compete terms post-termination.

Find detailed analytics on NSA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.