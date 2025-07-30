National Fuel Gas Updates Investor Presentation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

National Fuel Gas Company ( (NFG) ) has shared an update.

On July 30, 2025, National Fuel Gas Company updated its Investor Presentation, highlighting the use of non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an alternative method for assessing the company’s performance. The release also discussed various factors that could impact future results, such as regulatory changes, economic conditions, and operational challenges, emphasizing the uncertainty in achieving projected outcomes.

The most recent analyst rating on (NFG) stock is a Buy with a $80.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on National Fuel Gas Company stock, see the NFG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NFG is a Outperform.

National Fuel Gas Company demonstrates strong operational performance with stable cash flow, bolstered by recent earnings growth and positive technical indicators. However, high leverage and a negative P/E ratio pose significant risks. The upward revision in earnings guidance and strong demand outlook are strong positives, but regulatory challenges and valuation concerns weigh on the overall score.

More about National Fuel Gas Company

National Fuel Gas Company operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on natural gas exploration, production, and distribution. The company is involved in various activities including pipeline transportation and storage, catering to a broad market that requires energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 585,572

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.77B

