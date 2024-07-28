National Australia Bank Continues Share Buy-Back

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has released an update on their stock buy-back program, indicating the purchase of 133,948 shares on the previous day, contributing to a total of 54,526,765 shares bought back to date. The announcement confirms the ongoing on-market buy-back activity for their ordinary fully paid shares, as per the latest notification dated July 29, 2024.

