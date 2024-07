National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has announced the cancellation of 329,102 of its ordinary fully paid securities as a result of an on-market buy-back that concluded on July 5th, 2024. This new announcement was made public on July 8th, 2024. The cessation of these securities is part of the bank’s capital management strategy.

