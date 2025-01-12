National Australia Bank Announces Securities Cessation

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

National Australia Bank Limited ( (AU:NAB) ) has provided an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has announced the cessation of 260,029 of its ordinary fully paid securities due to a cancellation following an on-market buy-back as of January 10, 2025. This move is part of NAB’s efforts to manage its capital structure and could potentially impact its market positioning by improving shareholder returns.

More about National Australia Bank Limited

National Australia Bank Limited operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services in Australia. The bank focuses on providing a range of financial products including loans, credit, and investment services.

YTD Price Performance: 0.65%

Average Trading Volume: 1,541

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $71.53B

