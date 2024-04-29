Narryer Metals Eyes Expansion with Lithium Ventures

Narryer Metals Limited (AU:NYM) has released an update.

Narryer Metals Limited is set to acquire a 70% stake in two promising lithium and tantalum projects in Canada’s Yellowknife Lithium Province, with high-grade mineralization already identified nearby. The company is also expanding its efforts in Ontario and Quebec, alongside preparing for drilling at an Australian REE project. A recent capital raise of $1.05 million underpins these expansion efforts, indicating a period of significant growth for the company.

