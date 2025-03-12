NAOS Ex-50 Announces Interest Payment and Rate Change

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. ( (AU:NAC) ) has issued an update.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. announced a new interest payment and interest rate change for its convertible bond, NACGA, which carries a 5.50% interest rate and matures on September 30, 2027. The interest payment amount is set at AUD 2.74, with key dates including an ex-date of March 20, 2025, a record date of March 21, 2025, and a payment date of March 31, 2025. This announcement may impact stakeholders by providing updated financial expectations and influencing investment decisions.

More about NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -11.90%

Average Trading Volume: 49,750

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

