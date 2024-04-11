NAOS Asset Management Ups Stake in Move Logistics

Move Logistics Group Limited (AU:MOV) has released an update.

NAOS Asset Management Limited has increased its stake in Move Logistics Group Limited, acquiring an additional 1,272,889 ordinary shares, which takes their total holding to 21,165,258 shares or 16.59% of the company. This significant on-market purchase, worth approximately $587,503.25 AUD, marks a noteworthy change from their previous 15.59% stake as reported in the last disclosure.

