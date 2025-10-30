Nanshan Aluminium Reports Decline in Overseas Alumina Prices

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nanshan Aluminium International Holdings Limited ( (HK:2610) ) has shared an update.

Nanshan Aluminium International Holdings Limited announced the unaudited financial results of its controlling shareholder, Shandong Nanshan Aluminium Co., Ltd., for the first nine months of 2025. The report highlights a significant decline in overseas alumina prices, which fell by approximately 29% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025, influenced by new capacity and fluctuating upstream bauxite costs. This trend could impact the company’s operations and market positioning, as it navigates the challenges of a declining alumina market.

Nanshan Aluminium International Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the aluminium industry. The company is a subsidiary of Shandong Nanshan Aluminium Co., Ltd., which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and holds a significant stake in the company. Nanshan Aluminium focuses on the production and distribution of aluminium products, catering to both domestic and international markets.

