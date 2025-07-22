NanoVibronix Secures $8 Million Through Securities Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NanoVibronix ( (NAOV) ) has provided an announcement.

On July 18, 2025, NanoVibronix, Inc. entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with an institutional investor to sell Series H Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants, raising $8 million in gross proceeds. The company plans to use $5 million to redeem outstanding shares of its Series X Preferred Stock and the remainder for working capital. This agreement, which includes provisions for additional future investments, aims to strengthen NanoVibronix’s financial position and support its operational growth.

More about NanoVibronix

NanoVibronix, Inc. operates in the medical device industry, focusing on developing non-invasive, portable therapeutic ultrasound devices. The company’s primary products include devices designed to treat pain, wounds, and other medical conditions, with a market focus on enhancing patient care through innovative technology.

Average Trading Volume: 4,949,205

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.61M

