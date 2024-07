Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Nanoveu Ltd. has announced the issue of 4 million unquoted securities under the code NVUOPT14, effective from June 28, 2024. These securities are part of a deal previously disclosed to the market and will not be quoted on the ASX. This corporate action is indicative of Nanoveu’s ongoing financial activities and strategic initiatives.

