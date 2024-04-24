Nanoveu Ltd Announces Auditor Change

Nanoveu Ltd. (AU:NVU) has released an update.

Nanoveu Ltd has announced a change in auditors, appointing BDO Audit Pty Ltd after the resignation of BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd, which is undergoing a restructuring process. The company specializes in innovative films and coatings, including antiviral surfaces and efficiency-enhancing solutions for solar panels and marine vessels. A resolution to confirm BDO Audit’s appointment will be proposed at Nanoveu’s next Annual General Meeting.

For further insights into AU:NVU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.