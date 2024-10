Nanoco Group plc (GB:NANO) has released an update.

Nanoco Group plc has repurchased 174,359 of its own shares at a price of 12.8124 pence each as part of its ongoing buyback program. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 195,014,095. This move may attract interest from shareholders monitoring their stakes in the company.

