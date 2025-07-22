Nano Labs Expands BNB Reserve to $90 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nano Labs Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A ( (NA) ) has provided an update.

On July 22, 2025, Nano Labs Ltd announced a significant expansion of its BNB strategic reserve, increasing its holdings to 120,000 BNB, valued at approximately US$90 million. This acquisition marks a major milestone in the company’s plan to upgrade its BNB reserve strategy. The company aims to further strengthen its reserve through continued accumulation of BNB and strategic investments, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Spark’s Take on NA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NA is a Neutral.

Nano Labs’ overall stock score reflects significant financial struggles, with persistent losses and negative cash flows. While technical analysis shows neutral momentum, the valuation is weak due to a negative P/E ratio. Despite some positive developments highlighted in the earnings call, such as a reduction in net loss and strategic initiatives, the company’s challenges are substantial, leading to a moderate overall score.

More about Nano Labs Ltd. Sponsored ADR Class A

Nano Labs Ltd is a prominent Web 3.0 infrastructure and product solution provider based in China, focusing on the development of high throughput and high performance computing chips. The company has established a comprehensive flow processing unit architecture and is actively involved in the digital assets space, utilizing BNB as its primary reserve asset.

Average Trading Volume: 606,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $188.6M

