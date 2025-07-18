Nanjing Sample Technology Proposes Governance Overhaul

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1708) ) has shared an announcement.

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association, including the abolishment of its Supervisory Committee in favor of an Audit Committee, in response to changes in Chinese corporate law and stock exchange regulations. These changes aim to align the company’s operations with new legal requirements and enhance its corporate governance structure, pending approval at an extraordinary general meeting.

More about Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on property management, property service evaluation, and park management services. The company is incorporated in the People’s Republic of China and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 42,695

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$229.7M

