Nanjing Sample Technology Enhances Corporate Governance with New Remuneration Committee

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1708) ) just unveiled an update.

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. has established a Remuneration Committee under its Board of Directors to enhance its remuneration and assessment management system. This committee is tasked with formulating and reviewing remuneration plans for directors and senior management, thereby strengthening corporate governance. The committee’s structure and operations are designed to ensure accountability to the Board and shareholders, with a majority of its members being independent directors.

More about Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on developing and providing technological solutions. The company is involved in creating systems and services that enhance operational efficiency and governance structures.

Average Trading Volume: 42,695

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$229.7M

