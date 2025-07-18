Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. Forms Strategy Committee to Enhance Governance and Sustainability

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1708) ) has provided an announcement.

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. has established a Strategy Committee under its Board of Directors to enhance its development strategy planning and investment decision-making. The committee is tasked with formulating the company’s long-term development strategy, overseeing the implementation of annual operating and investment plans, and monitoring ESG policies. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s governance structure and improve its competitiveness and sustainability.

More about Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on developing strategic plans and significant investment decisions. The company emphasizes enhancing its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management, improving corporate governance, and boosting its core competitiveness and sustainable development capabilities.

Average Trading Volume: 42,695

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$229.7M

