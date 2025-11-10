Nanjing Sample Technology Announces New Board Composition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1708) ) is now available.

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. has announced a new composition of its board of directors, effective from November 10, 2025. The board includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Liu Fei serving as the Chairman and CEO. This restructuring is expected to strengthen the company’s governance and strategic direction, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1708) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1708 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. is a company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the technology sector. It focuses on providing innovative technological solutions and services, with a market focus on enhancing efficiency and productivity through advanced technology.

Average Trading Volume: 83,316

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$217.8M

See more data about 1708 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue