Nanjing Sample Technology Announces Leadership Restructuring

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1708) ).

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. announced a significant leadership restructuring, with Mr. Sha Min stepping down from his roles as chairman, CEO, and strategy committee chairman due to time constraints. Mr. Liu Fei has been appointed to these positions, marking a strategic shift aimed at addressing the company’s operational needs and potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder relationships.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1708) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1708 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. operates within the technology sector, focusing on logistics and supply chain management services. The company is a significant player in the industry, with a market focus on cross-border e-commerce services and supply chain solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 83,316

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$217.8M

For a thorough assessment of 1708 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue