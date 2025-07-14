Nanjing Panda Electronics Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company ( (HK:0553) ) just unveiled an update.

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 26, 2025, to review and approve the interim financial results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the declaration of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Nanjing Panda Electronics Company

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the production and distribution of electronic products and services. The company is based in Nanjing, China, and is involved in various market segments within the electronics sector.

Average Trading Volume: 30,363,934

Current Market Cap: HK$8.99B

