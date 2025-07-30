Nanjing Panda Electronics Approves Key Resolutions at 2025 EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company ( (HK:0553) ) has shared an update.

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited held its first extraordinary general meeting of 2025, where all proposed resolutions were approved without any amendments or new proposals. The meeting, attended by a significant number of shareholders and company officials, resulted in the approval of a resolution concerning the public tender and transfer of equity interest in an associate company, indicating a strategic move to reorganize its business interests.

More about Nanjing Panda Electronics Company

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of electronic products. The company is based in Nanjing, China, and is involved in various electronic sectors, including telecommunications and consumer electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 32,308,468

Current Market Cap: HK$8.96B

