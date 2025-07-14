Nanjing Panda Electronics Announces 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company ( (HK:0553) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited has announced its 2025 first extraordinary general meeting scheduled for July 30, 2025. The meeting will address the public tender and transfer of equity interest in an associate company, authorizing the company’s management to oversee the transaction. This move could impact the company’s strategic positioning and stakeholder interests by potentially altering its investment portfolio and operational focus.

More about Nanjing Panda Electronics Company

Nanjing Panda Electronics Company Limited operates within the electronics industry, focusing on the production and distribution of electronic products and services. The company is based in Nanjing, People’s Republic of China, and is involved in various electronic sectors, including telecommunications and consumer electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 30,363,934

Current Market Cap: HK$8.99B

