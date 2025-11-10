Nanjing Leads Biolabs Advances Phase II Trial for Cancer Treatment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9887) ) has shared an announcement.
Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. has announced the successful dosing of the first patient in a Phase II clinical trial for LBL-024, a PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody, aimed at treating hepatocellular carcinoma. This trial, conducted across multiple hospitals in China, marks a significant step in expanding the indications for LBL-024, which has already received regulatory designations for treating neuroendocrine carcinoma. The development of LBL-024 could enhance the company’s position in the oncology market and offer new treatment possibilities for cancer patients.
More about Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. Class H
Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. is a biotechnology company based in China, focusing on the development of innovative cancer treatments. The company specializes in bispecific antibodies, with a market focus on broad-spectrum cancer treatment solutions.
Average Trading Volume: 838,851
Current Market Cap: HK$11.63B
