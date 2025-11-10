Nanjing Leads Biolabs Advances Phase II Trial for Cancer Treatment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:9887) ) has shared an announcement.

Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. has announced the successful dosing of the first patient in a Phase II clinical trial for LBL-024, a PD-L1/4-1BB bispecific antibody, aimed at treating hepatocellular carcinoma. This trial, conducted across multiple hospitals in China, marks a significant step in expanding the indications for LBL-024, which has already received regulatory designations for treating neuroendocrine carcinoma. The development of LBL-024 could enhance the company’s position in the oncology market and offer new treatment possibilities for cancer patients.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9887) stock is a Buy with a HK$80.27 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:9887 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. Class H

Nanjing Leads Biolabs Co., Ltd. is a biotechnology company based in China, focusing on the development of innovative cancer treatments. The company specializes in bispecific antibodies, with a market focus on broad-spectrum cancer treatment solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 838,851

Current Market Cap: HK$11.63B

