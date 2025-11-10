Nameson Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nameson Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1982) ) just unveiled an update.

Nameson Holdings Limited has announced that its board of directors will convene on November 21, 2025, to review and approve the interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of an interim dividend, which could have implications for shareholders and the company’s financial strategy.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1982) stock is a Buy with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nameson Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1982 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nameson Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 758,919

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.03B

See more data about 1982 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

