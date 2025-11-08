NALCO Holds Earnings Call to Discuss Q2 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

National Aluminium Co. Ltd. ( (IN:NATIONALUM) ) has shared an announcement.

National Aluminium Company Limited held an Earnings Conference Call on November 7, 2025, to discuss the company’s business outlook following the release of its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company confirmed that no unpublished price-sensitive information was shared during the call, and the audio recording is available online for stakeholders. This transparency in communication reflects NALCO’s commitment to regulatory compliance and provides stakeholders with insights into its operational strategies and financial health.

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is a government-owned enterprise in India, primarily engaged in the production and sale of aluminium products. The company operates in the metals and mining industry, focusing on the extraction, production, and marketing of aluminium and its related products.

