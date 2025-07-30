Nakiki SE Corrects Managers’ Transaction Report

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

windeln.de ( (DE:WDL1) ) has issued an announcement.

Nakiki SE announced a correction to a previous managers’ transaction report, highlighting the involvement of Wegerich UG, which is closely associated with Nakiki’s CEO, Andreas Wegerich. The correction pertains to a securities lending transaction involving 60,000 shares, with details such as price and volume remaining unquantifiable. This announcement may impact stakeholders by clarifying the nature of the transaction and the relationships involved, potentially influencing market perceptions and regulatory compliance.

Average Trading Volume: 45,762

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €5.7M

