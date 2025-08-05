Naked Wines Reports FY25 Results, Initiates Shareholder Distributions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Naked Wines plc ( (GB:WINE) ) just unveiled an update.

Naked Wines plc reported its full-year results for FY25, showing performance in line with guidance and a focus on profitability and cash generation. The company achieved significant progress in reducing excess inventory, leading to strong cash flow and the initiation of shareholder distributions. The leadership team was strengthened with new appointments, and strategic initiatives were implemented to enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency. The company’s new strategic plan aims for sustainable growth and increased cash generation, with a focus on shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:WINE) stock is a Buy with a £95.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Naked Wines plc stock, see the GB:WINE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:WINE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:WINE is a Neutral.

Naked Wines plc has a moderate overall stock score driven by strong technical momentum and promising cash flow improvements. However, significant challenges in profitability and valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio weigh heavily on the score. The company’s strategic initiatives and recent corporate events provide optimism for future recovery, but immediate financial and valuation challenges remain.

More about Naked Wines plc

Naked Wines is an innovative online wine retailer founded in 2008, focused on providing quality, choice, and fair pricing. The company aims to transform the wine-buying experience by empowering consumers to make informed wine choices and supporting independent winemakers. Naked Wines operates a unique business model centered around a wine club, delivering exceptional wines to its members, known as ‘Angels.’

Average Trading Volume: 109,540

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £56.24M

