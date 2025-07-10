Nahar Spinning Mills Ensures Compliance with SEBI Regulations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd ( (IN:NAHARSPING) ) just unveiled an update.

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd has submitted a certificate to the stock exchanges in compliance with SEBI regulations, confirming the dematerialization of physical share certificates for the quarter ending June 30, 2025. This action ensures that the securities are listed and the records updated, reflecting the depository as the registered owner, which is a critical step in maintaining transparency and regulatory compliance.

More about Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd is a company operating in the textile industry, primarily focused on spinning and producing yarns. The company is engaged in the manufacturing of a wide range of yarns, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 4,328

Current Market Cap: 9.95B INR

