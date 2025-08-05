Nagase & Co. Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Strategic Expansions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Nagase & Co ( (JP:8012) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Nagase & Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025, showing a slight decline in net sales by 0.8% compared to the previous year, while profit attributable to owners increased by 1.2%. The company has seen significant changes in its scope of consolidation, adding seven new entities and excluding one, which may impact its future operations and market positioning.
More about Nagase & Co
Nagase & Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime Market, primarily engaged in the chemical industry. The company focuses on providing specialized chemical products and services, with a market presence that includes recent expansions and consolidations in various regions.
Average Trading Volume: 268,017
Current Market Cap: Yen321B
