Nagase & Co. Reports Mixed Results in Q1 FY2025 Amid Strategic Adjustments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Nagase & Co ( (JP:8012) ).

Nagase & Co. reported a decrease in profit for its trading business, despite strong performances in Electronics & Energy and Life & Healthcare segments, due to weaker results in automobile-related business. The Prinova Group’s manufacturing business showed signs of recovery, while Nagase ChemteX’s epoxy resins for AI servers and Nagase Viita’s food ingredients sales performed well. The company plans to increase production capacity for epoxy resins and expects minimal impact from U.S. tariff policies on its earnings.

More about Nagase & Co

Nagase & Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the trading industry. The company focuses on various segments including Electronics & Energy, Life & Healthcare, and Functional Materials and Mobility, with a notable presence in the Prinova Group’s Nutrition business and Nagase ChemteX’s formulated epoxy resins.

Average Trading Volume: 268,017

Current Market Cap: Yen321B

Find detailed analytics on 8012 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue