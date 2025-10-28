Nagambie Resources Advances Antimony-Gold Exploration with New Drilling and Strategic Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nagambie Resources Limited ( (AU:NAG) ) has provided an update.

Nagambie Resources Limited has recommenced diamond drilling at its Nagambie Mine to identify additional high-grade antimony-gold lodes, following a successful $1.2 million placement to accelerate resource definition. The company has completed four drill holes and plans to report assay results progressively through November and December 2025. Additionally, Nagambie has appointed David Morgan, a seasoned resource industry professional, as a Non-Executive Director, which is expected to enhance its strategic management and operational capabilities.

More about Nagambie Resources Limited

Nagambie Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of antimony and gold deposits. The company is primarily engaged in resource definition and exploration activities in central Victoria, Australia.

YTD Price Performance: -11.11%

Average Trading Volume: 2,117,426

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$14.35M

See more insights into NAG stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue