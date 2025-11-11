Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. Announces Treasury Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. ( (JP:6474) ) has shared an update.

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. announced a resolution to purchase up to 560,000 of its own shares, equivalent to 2.48% of its total issued shares, through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s ToSTNeT-3 system. This move is aimed at implementing a flexible capital policy in response to changes in the business environment, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

More about Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing machinery, tools, and components. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its innovative solutions in the industrial sector.

Average Trading Volume: 61,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen92.52B

