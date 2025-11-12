Nachi-Fujikoshi Completes Treasury Share Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. ( (JP:6474) ) has provided an update.
Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. has completed the purchase of 558,200 treasury shares for a total value of 2,193,726,000 yen through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Off-Auction Own Shares Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3). This move is part of the company’s strategy to implement a flexible capital policy in response to changes in the business environment, as resolved by the Board of Directors.
The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6474) stock is a Buy with a Yen4567.00 price target.
More about Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.
Average Trading Volume: 61,634
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: Yen92.52B
