Nachi-Fujikoshi Completes Treasury Share Purchase

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. ( (JP:6474) ) has provided an update.

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. has completed the purchase of 558,200 treasury shares for a total value of 2,193,726,000 yen through the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Off-Auction Own Shares Repurchase Trading System (ToSTNeT-3). This move is part of the company’s strategy to implement a flexible capital policy in response to changes in the business environment, as resolved by the Board of Directors.

More about Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Average Trading Volume: 61,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen92.52B

