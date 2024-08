Mystate Limited (AU:MYS) has released an update.

Mystate Limited has announced the cessation of 210,524 performance rights due to the non-fulfillment of conditions required for their vesting as of August 16, 2024. This development is crucial for shareholders and potential investors to note, reflecting changes in the company’s issued capital structure.

