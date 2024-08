Mystate Limited (AU:MYS) has released an update.

Mystate Limited has announced the application for quotation of new securities on the ASX, with 46,952 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted under the code MYS as of August 20, 2024. This reflects the company’s latest financial developments and presents potential growth opportunities for investors.

