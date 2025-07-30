MYR Group Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from MYR Group ( (MYRG) ).

On July 30, 2025, MYR Group Inc. announced its second-quarter and first-half 2025 financial results, highlighting a significant increase in revenues and net income compared to the previous year. The company also revealed a new $75 million share repurchase program, replacing the previous program, to be funded through cash on hand and borrowings under its credit facility, indicating a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (MYRG) stock is a Buy with a $138.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MYR Group stock, see the MYRG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MYRG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MYRG is a Neutral.

MYR Group’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and earnings call insights, balanced by overvaluation concerns. While the company shows robust cash flow and strategic growth opportunities, the high P/E ratio and overbought technicals suggest caution. The earnings call provides optimism with improved margins and backlog, offset by some revenue challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on MYRG stock, click here.

More about MYR Group

MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 195,267

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.05B

For an in-depth examination of MYRG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue