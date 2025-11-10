MyHealthChecked PLC Rebrands to Fortis Frontier PLC

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

MyHealthChecked PLC ( (GB:MHC) ) has provided an update.

MyHealthChecked PLC, listed on AIM, has announced a change in its company name to Fortis Frontier PLC. This change will be reflected in the company’s trading symbol, which will update from MHC to FORF, while the ISIN and SEDOL numbers remain unchanged. The new website for investor relations and AIM Rule 26 information is www.fortisfrontierplc-ir.com. This rebranding signifies a strategic shift and could impact the company’s market positioning and stakeholder engagement.

More about MyHealthChecked PLC

Average Trading Volume: 42,819

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.67M

Learn more about MHC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue