MyHealthChecked PLC Rebrands to Fortis Frontier PLC

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from MyHealthChecked PLC ( (GB:MHC) ).

MyHealthChecked PLC, a company listed on the AIM market, has announced a change of its name to Fortis Frontier PLC. This rebranding includes an update of the company’s TIDM code from MHC to FORF, while maintaining the same ISIN and SEDOL identifiers. The change signifies a new phase for the company, although no new share certificates will be issued. The updated website for investor relations will be www.fortisfrontier-ir.com.

More about MyHealthChecked PLC

Average Trading Volume: 42,819

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.67M

For detailed information about MHC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue