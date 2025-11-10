MyHealthChecked PLC Completes Disposal and Initiates Strategic Transition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

MyHealthChecked PLC ( (GB:MHC) ) just unveiled an update.

MyHealthChecked PLC has completed the disposal of Concepta Diagnostics Limited, leading to significant changes in its board and its classification as an AIM Rule 15 Cash Shell. The company is also set to undergo a name change following this transition, marking a pivotal shift in its operational and strategic direction.

More about MyHealthChecked PLC

Average Trading Volume: 42,819

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.67M

See more data about MHC stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

