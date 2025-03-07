Myers Industries Reports Strong Q4 2024 Results

Myers Industries ( (MYE) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Myers Industries presented to its investors.

Myers Industries Inc., based in Akron, Ohio, is a manufacturer of sustainable plastic and metal products for various markets and the largest distributor of tools and supplies for the tire and wheel service industry in the United States. The company reported a 7% increase in net sales for the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by its Material Handling business, and announced a new leadership initiative called ‘Focused Transformation’ aimed at optimizing business structure and improving cost competitiveness. Key financial highlights include a gross margin increase to 32.3%, adjusted EBITDA rising to $27.5 million, and a reduction in total debt by $26 million since March 2024. The company also launched a $10 million share repurchase program for 2025, reflecting confidence in its business strength. Looking ahead, Myers Industries is committed to driving long-term growth and margin improvement, although it has temporarily suspended issuing formal annual guidance as it evaluates its business strategies.