MyEco Group Ltd Sees Growth in Sustainable Product Sales Amid Market Challenges

SECOS Group Ltd ( (AU:MCO) ) has issued an update.

MyEco Group Ltd reported a 2.0% increase in total group sales of sustainable products for Q1 FY26 compared to the prior corresponding period, with notable growth in the Council and Waste channels. Despite a quarter-on-quarter decline in total sales due to a significant UK product launch in the previous quarter, the company achieved a higher gross margin and continues to focus on cost savings and positive EBITDA. The company is addressing challenges from U.S. tariff policy changes by exploring new markets and expanding its product range in Australia and internationally.

MyEco Group Ltd is a leading developer and manufacturer of sustainable packaging and materials. The company focuses on producing eco-friendly products, including compostable bin liners and kitchen caddies, and holds significant market shares in major Australian retailers such as Coles and Woolworths. MyEco Group is also expanding its presence in international markets, particularly in ‘big box’ stores outside the U.S.

