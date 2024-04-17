MustGrow Biologics to Present at Investor Showcase

Mustgrow Biologics Corp. (TSE:MGRO) has released an update.

MustGrow Biologics Corp., an innovative agriculture biotech company, is set to present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas on May 1, 2024. The event will be an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s COO, Colin Bletsky, during the presentation and in one-on-one meetings the following day. MustGrow’s presentation will be available via webcast for those unable to attend in person.

