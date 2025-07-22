Mustang Energy Completes Second Tranche of Private Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Glorious Creation Ltd. ( (TSE:MEC) ) has issued an update.

Mustang Energy Corp. announced the closing of the second tranche of its $3,000,000 non-brokered private placement, raising C$976,843.40. The proceeds will be used for uranium project exploration in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin and general working capital. The issuance includes non-flow through units and flow-through units, with securities subject to a hold period until November 23, 2025. This move strengthens Mustang’s financial position and supports its strategic focus on high-impact exploration targets.

More about Glorious Creation Ltd.

Mustang Energy Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing high-potential uranium and critical mineral assets. The company holds a portfolio of 147,153 hectares in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, a premier uranium district, and is committed to responsible exploration using modern techniques and a data-driven approach.

Average Trading Volume: 284,971

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$12.51M

See more data about MEC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue