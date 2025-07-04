Mustang Energy Completes Acquisition and Rebrands as Cykel AI

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mustang Energy Plc ( (GB:CYK) ) has provided an update.

Mustang Energy Plc has completed its acquisition of Cykel AI Plc, with the transaction becoming unconditional on June 26, 2024. Following the acquisition, Mustang Energy Plc has been renamed to Cykel AI Plc, confirming compliance with post-offer intentions as per regulatory requirements. This strategic move is expected to enhance Cykel AI’s market positioning by integrating Mustang’s resources and expertise, potentially benefiting stakeholders through expanded operational capabilities and market reach.

Cykel AI develops autonomous digital workers designed to perform complex business tasks without human intervention. Its product line includes AI agents like Lucy for recruitment, Samson for research analysis, and Eve for sales, all operating on the proprietary TaskOS infrastructure. These digital workers are intended to work alongside human teams, facilitating operational transformation for businesses of various sizes.

