Murata Manufacturing Revises Delisting Timeline on SGX

An update from Murata Manufacturing Co ( (JP:6981) ) is now available.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has announced a revised timeline for the voluntary delisting of its shares from the Main Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. The delisting date has been postponed to December 5, 2025, to accommodate the payment of a scheduled cash dividend on November 28, 2025. This strategic move may impact the company’s market presence in Singapore and affect stakeholders who are invested in the company’s shares on the SGX-ST.

More about Murata Manufacturing Co

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. operates in the electronics industry, focusing on the production of electronic components and devices. The company is known for its innovation in the development of advanced technologies and solutions for a wide range of applications, including telecommunications, automotive, and consumer electronics.

