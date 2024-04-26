Murata Manufacturing Boosts Dividend Forecast

Murata Manufacturing Co (MRAAF) has released an update.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has increased its year-end dividend forecast from 25 yen to 27 yen per share, reflecting a strategy to enhance shareholder returns and invest in the company’s future growth. This decision comes after a thorough review of the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, and considers both the dividend payout ratio and the need for internal reinvestment. The revised projection maintains the same annual dividend as the previous year at 75 yen per share after a three-for-one stock split.

