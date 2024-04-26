Murata Manufacturing Announces Stock Buyback and Cancellation

Murata Manufacturing Co (MRAAF) has released an update.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has announced a plan to repurchase up to 44 million shares, aiming to enhance capital efficiency and maintain a treasury stock limit of 5% of total issued shares. The repurchase, valued at a maximum of 80 billion yen, will occur between April 30 and October 31, 2024. Additionally, the company will cancel approximately 36.83 million treasury shares by May 31, with more cancellations scheduled after the repurchase is completed by November 29, 2024.

